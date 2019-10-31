  • NICU babies dressed in special costumes to celebrate Halloween

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hospital staff dressed newborn intensive care unit babies were dressed in special costumes to celebrate Halloween.

    Hutchison School and Project Sweet Peas donated almost 100 newborn costumes to the Spence and Becky Wilson Baptist Children's Hospital.

    The special costumes were designed to accommodate the needs of NICU babies, including fitting around wires, tubes, and IVs.

    Project Sweet Peas donated 50 costumes that included princess, Captain America, sweet pea and cupcake designs. The national non-profit organization is coordinated by volunteers who are passionate about providing support to families of premature or sick infants.

    Three Hutchison 11th grade students — Justine Ettingoff, Amellia Hausmann and Jamie Sokoloff — donated another 50 costumes that they handmade for Hutchison's Wilson Society. The Wilson Society is funded by the Kemmons Wilson Family Foundation. The costume designs included candy corn, pumpkins, ladybugs, Wonder Woman and Superman.

