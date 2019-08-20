Nike brings more jobs to north Mississippi

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - More than 1,000 jobs have been created in Marshall County within the last year. Amazon and Cooper Tire are bringing jobs to the area in the Chickasaw Trails Industrial Complex.
FOX13 found out Nike is the newest company opening in the area. Nike plans to set up shop in Spring 2020.
The shoe company is moving into a 707,000 square foot building on Wingo Rd. They are bringing 250 jobs to the area.
Willie Gorman from Byhalia thinks this is a great idea. Gorman said he thinks businesses will continue to move to the area. "They're looking for people to work, and they're looking for jobs."
FOX13 has been told the new building will be a warehouse and distribution facility.
