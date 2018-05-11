No bull: Mississippi student rides steer to school on last day

Seniors at Magnolia Heights School in Senatobia, Miss. can use any mode of transportation on their last regular school day. One student took an outside the box approach.
Levi Lipscomb rode to school on his Brahman steer named Plunk.
Lipscomb is a fourth-generation cattleman with Lipscomb Brothers Livestock in Como, Miss. His mother filmed the ride to school this morning.
You can watch the video above.
