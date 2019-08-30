No charges filed against officers involved in deadly incident, coroner rules suicide, DA says

No charges will be filed against the officers involved in the deadly incident that killed a man in Memphis.
District Attorney Amy Weirich met with the family of D'Mario Perkins, 29, Friday. She told them no criminal charges will be filed against the officers.
ORIGINAL STORY: TBI agents respond to officer-involved shooting in Memphis, man identified
The medical examiner ruled the cause of death as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The report said the fatal shooting happened before the other gunshots.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Recall alert: Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir cooktops could turn on by themselves
- Hurricane Dorian: Trump declares emergency in Florida, storm expected to strengthen Friday
- 'I have this sandwich on my mind': Tennessee man sues Popeyes for running out of chicken sandwiches
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to the TBI, Perkins made immediate threats of suicide to officers with a handgun, then immediately fired his weapon.
Investigators with the TBI said that's when officers fired their weapons.
MPD and TBI responded to the shooting on S. Third St. and Mitchell Rd back in 2018.
Officials identified the officers involved as David Reinke and Brandon Barnes.
This is a developing story. Watch FOX13 News at 5 for LIVE updates on the case.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}