0 No charges filed against West Memphis police officers who shot, killed 2 people following chase

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - No charges have been filed against the West Memphis police officers who shot and killed two people following a police chase in January.

A grand jury heard evidence from prosecutors and returned a “no true bill” decision, which means the charges would be dismissed based on the jury not finding enough evidence to charge the defendant.

The incident happened on Jan. 16, 2019 in West Memphis.

West Memphis police said officers tried to pull over a car around 9:30 p.m. that night, but it would not stop.

A source told FOX13 that officers chased the two suspects all across the city for around 10 minutes -- from west to east, and back again until it ended near North 18th Street.

The suspects were riding in a stolen car from South Carolina, according to a law enforcement source.

That vehicle ended up hitting several police cars and running over a West Memphis police officer.

That is when police said the other officers shot and killed the two people in that car – a man and a woman.

The six officer who were involved in the incident were taken off duty pending the investigation.

FOX13 crews noticed several bullet holes in the car, a busted out rear windshield and at least 32 evidence markers.

Authorities said the two people who were killed ran over the officer, injuring his legs. Sources said both of his legs were broken.

West Memphis police confirmed that officer was rushed to Regional One in non-critical condition.

The officer was not shot during that incident.

