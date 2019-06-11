0 No charges for fatal officer-involved shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to the DA, no charges will be filed against a Memphis Police lieutenant that shot and killed a man on Summer Ave.

Officials told FOX13 the shooting happened in the 4400 block of Summer Ave on April 21, 2018.

Terrance Deshun Carlton, 25, was being sought by police for earlier shootings of two people in 2018.

Officers said Carlton matched the description of a suspect who robbed and wounded two people nearby. One victim knew Carlton by name, another later identified him in a photo spread.

An MPD lieutenant told officials Carlton was walking on Summer Ave west of Berclair. The officer pulled up and order him to stop - but Carlton started to run, then stumbled and fell.

Once the officer exited his squad car, he drew his weapon and ordered Carlton to show his hands.

According to the lieutenant, Carlton had something dark in his hand and quickly rolled over while shouting, "I'm going to kill you, (expletive)."

Authorities said the officer fired twice, striking Carlton in the abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy recovered two bullets from old gunshot wounds. Amphetamine, meth, oxycodone, and weed were also found in his system.

The incident was recorded on a body camera, part of the encounter was also recorded on a business's surveillance camera, according to the DA.

Officers found a cell phone and a pistol while canvassing the area near the 4400 block of Tutwiler. TBI lab results revealed the firearm matched the cartridge casings recovered from separate but related shootings of two victims on Berclair.

Carlton's DNA was also found on the weapon's magazine.

