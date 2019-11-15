0 No charges will be filed in deadly shooting in Whitehaven, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX 13 has learned no charges will be filed in a deadly shooting in Whitehaven Wednesday morning.

Theresa Jones-Burgess told FOX13 her 28-year-old son Jerrod Jones was rushed to the hospital after an officer found him lying in the street in the 5300 block of Neely Rd.

Burgess said the officer tried to resuscitate her son, but by the time they took him to the hospital he died from his injuries.

"He's a father of five. He was well loved by his family, his children," she said. "How many young men at 28 take all of their five children some place?"

Burgess told FOX13 her son's ex-girlfriend's boyfriend shot and killed Jones as he was leaving her house.

"He used to stay there, and they had been having their little spats," she said, "You know how couples go through things."

Thursday, MPD confirmed Jones and the person responsible for the shooting knew each other and had been in disagreements in the past.

Police said all the evidence was presented to the District Attorney General's office and it was determined that no criminal charges would be filed.

