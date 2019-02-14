No indication of drugs in house that exploded, police say

Drugs were not involved in a house fire which injured two people.
Firefighters told FOX13 they believe those inside were cooking meth at the time of the explosion, but Memphis police said that turned out to be false.
Firefighters were sent to the 1300 block of Maria Street around 5 p.m. on Feb. 13.
Two people inside the home were hurt. One refused to be taken to be taken to the hospital for burns to the face. The second person was taken to the hospital with cuts to his head.
The homeowner spoke with FOX13 and also disputed MFD's claim about the possibility of a meth lab. He said a tenant let a friend stay with him. He has been trying to get the friend out of the house, and he believes in retaliation for him calling the cops, a blanket was placed on top of a space heater.
A nearby propane tank is what caused the explosion, according to the owner.
MFD does not know if the home had a working smoke alarm. Total damage is estimated at $40,000.00 building and $10,000.00 contents.
The origin of the fire was determined to be the living room area.
