No major delays reported for holiday travel at Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 30 million people are taking flight this Thanksgiving weekend.
FOX13 spent the day at the Memphis International Airport. We found out lines fluctuate throughout the day, but there were no major delays.
Pilot Joshua Cormic said he has seen chaotic holidays at airports, but this was not one of them.
“Got here on time, travel was great, can’t thank Frontier enough,” he said.
He recommends people get to the airport two hours before their flight is supposed to take off.
“Start planning ahead just to be on time,” Cormic said. “Don’t want to miss your flight just in case stuff gets backed up.”
He also has tips to ensure you stay updated with the airlines you’re flying on.
“Charge up your batteries on your cell phone and be on time,” Cormic said.
