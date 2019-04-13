0 No, Nashville does not have better barbecue than Memphis

Memphians are completely puzzled after a magazine said Nashville had better BBQ than Memphis... seriously?!

The article by Southern Living has definitely fueled the feud between Memphis and Nashville.

In the opening statement, the website mentions Central BBQ and Payne's. "Southerners famously use barbecue as a barometer of character. In Memphis, are you a Central BBQ or Payne’s person?"

However, when they establish the best BBQ joint in Tennessee, Peg Leg Porker in Nashville was named the best...

The Tennessean in Nashville also wrote a story about the article. You can tell by the title that they were proud...

Although people on Twitter are seriously confused about the whole situation.

Or maybe... Memphis has so many good joints, people had to choose. Congrats Nashville on your one good BBQ place. — Kristin Dubya (@kristindubb) April 12, 2019

As someone that was born and raised in Memphis. Visited frequently and loves Nashville as well and currently lives in Dallas. I have to Disrespectfully disagree. pic.twitter.com/Rn8Whyn1wv — Lugene Parker III (@HadToHappn) April 12, 2019

Nashville BBQ please you can throw a rock in Memphis and find a better BBQ place than anything Nashville has to offer. — Midnight Rider (@volzman31553) April 13, 2019

Thanks Nashvillean I really needed that laugh — Andrew (@87AndrewF) April 12, 2019

Plus, Southern Living is giving out some conflicting information.

Another article names Central BBQ as one of the best BBQ joints in the south - Nashville wasn't even mentioned.

At the end of the day, we all know who has the best BBQ, 901>615.

