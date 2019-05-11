0 No officers involved in Shelby County shootings since 2015 have faced criminal charges, records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 took a hard look at how law enforcement officers are investigated for officer-involved shootings.

Earlier Friday, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office declined to filed charges against officers in the shooting of Martavious Banks.

Banks, 26, was shot in September 2018 on Gill Avenue following a traffic stop and brief chase.

Since 2015, police officers and sheriff’s department deputies have not been charged for their actions after an officer-involved shooting. This includes cases investigated by the TBI.

FOX13 has reported on 11 officer-involved shootings in Memphis and Shelby County since 2015 – when Darrius Stewart was shot and killed by Memphis Police Officer Connor Schilling.

All of these shootings were deadly except for the 2018 shooting of Banks.

After reviewing past reports, the DA’s office reviewed nine officer-involved shooting cases between 2015 and 2018.

And in each case, neither the MPD officers nor the SCSO deputies faced any criminal charges.

The DA’s office issued the following statement when asked about these numbers:

“Every case is judged independently on the facts and the evidence. If you examine each case, you will see.”

Based on our reporting, 10 MPD officers and eight SCSO deputies were involved in these cases.

Since then, three Memphis police officers – Schilling, Marshall Smith and Jamarcus Jeames – are no longer with the department.

We reached out to the sheriff’s office for the same information but have not heard back.

Two officer-involved shooting cases since the beginning of 2019 are still under investigation by the TBI.

In January, three MPD officers shot and killed Abdoulaye Thiam while responding to a domestic disturbance.

In February, deputies with SCSO narcotics unit shot and killed Jason Hill while they were trying to serve a warrant.

