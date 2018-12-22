0 No one hurt after container explodes, starts fire at Memphis factory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire after an explosion at a Memphis factory, according to officials.

Memphis fire officials said the explosion happened at the DuPont factory in the 4700 block of South Mendenhall Road around 6 p.m. Friday.

UPDATE: Cause of the fire is unclear. However, no one was injured and the fire is under control.



I am about to speak with Memphis Fire now. Here is statement from @DuPont_News. pic.twitter.com/tQdJeDDL2f — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) December 22, 2018

According to company officials, there were between 30 and 40 employees on scene when the explosion happened.

The cause is still under investigation, but it was believed to start when a container exploded and led to a fire.

However, Memphis police confirmed no one was injured as a result.

This is happening at the DuPont plant on S. Mendenhall. pic.twitter.com/vanSJvzzB0 — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) December 22, 2018

Witnesses at nearby businesses told FOX13 they could feel a “shake” when it happened.

According to a statement from DuPont, there was no "release of material on or off site."

Officials said the container’s compression system put out the minor fire, so fire crews did not have to use any water to put it out.

The company said the explosion and resulting fire has “no impact to the local community.”

Below is the full statement released by DuPont:

“Local emergency management services quickly responded to the incident, and the fire has been extinguished. All employees are reported safe, and there was no release of material on or off site. There is no impact to the local community. The safety of our employees and site operations are our top priority. We are investigating this incident to uncover its root cause.”

