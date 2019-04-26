0 No records found with complaints against SCS interim superintendent in 2007, despite his claims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Dr. Joris Ray, SCS interim superintendent, was cleared of a recent sexual harassment claim.

In that same investigative report, Ray said he was investigated in 2007 for accusations of unethical hiring and misuse of funds, but that actually was not the case.

All week, FOX13 has been pushing for clarity about these two sentences inside this investigation, which outline the 2007 complaint.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Today, the district's internal audit team said they searched through every electronic and paper record and they could not find this 2007 complaint or any report related to it.

In this external investigation report, Ray said he was investigated in 2007 for allegations of "improper and unethical hiring and misuse of school funds."

At the time, Ray was the director of alternative projects for the Memphis City School.

The report said the complaint was investigated and the allegations were found to be unsunstaniated.

The district internal auditor said not every complaint turns into an investigation.

"If you receive that type of anonymous complaint, the office may have received and they would have determined whether or not it warranted opening up an investigative file and since no such file exists and we could not find a file after performing all possible due dilligence I suspect that no investigation," Leon Patman, SCS internal auditor said.

Since this was an anonymous complaint, Pattman said there was not a clear victim.

In the recent 2018 complaint, the victim accusing Ray of sexual harassment identified themselves as "M Jones."

Investigators then attempted to speak with a total of 19 people with the first name 'M' and last name 'Jones.'

Pattman said this process is confidential and the person facing the allegations may not even know it.

"I have to care about your reputation in this so when there are false allegations everything is maintained confidentially in my office so we don't disparage somebody unnecssarily when the allegations turn out to be baseless," Pattman said.

FOX13 asked Pattman how Ray would have known he was investigated if there was not an investigation.

"Investigations and the word investigation are used so loosely around here because somebody says, 'Let me perform a certain level of what I call due diligence to see whether or not there was an investigation,' Pattman said.

"Then people assume that there's an investigation being performed. By the end of the it's the auditor's judgment when the auditor does receive an allegation to make that determination."

Multiple times during the interview the auditor said he could not talk about what happened in 2007 because he was not with the office then.

FOX13 asked the district for another interview with Ray so he could explain how he found out about these accusations in 2007, but we did not receive a response.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.