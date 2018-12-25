0 No working smoke detectors in part of Collierville home that caught fire, killed 4, officials say

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - There were no working smoke detectors at the Collierville home that caught on fire and left four people dead Sunday night, according to fire officials.

The Collierville Fire Department’s Chief of Administration said that is what the son who was inside the home and escaped told investigators.

RELATED: Neighbors' rescue attempt too late as 4 people killed, 2 hurt in Collierville house fire

Fire investigators said this most recent fire that left four dead – including three teenagers – and two injured is a reminder of why it is so important to have working smoke detectors inside your home.

Reaction from neighbors, and why officials say you need smoke detectors in multiple levels of your home -- on FOX13 News at 6.

People are still placing flowers and other items outside the home on Autumn Winds Drive to remember the four people who were killed.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Neighbors are coping with the loss after they tried to use a ladder to save the victims, but the smoke was too strong. They said one of the sons jumped out of the window, but they couldn’t get to the rest of them trapped inside the burning home.

“Just devastation, especially the holidays,” said Kim Hardwick, who was visiting the neighborhood. “Ah, my heart goes out to the family and the children who are staying with them, it’s just horrible.”

Cole Coudriet, one of the victims who made it out of the home, told investigators that there was a working smoke detector upstairs because he heard it go off for around 15 seconds.

However, investigators said that could have been a burglar alarm.

The Collierville Fire Department is reminding homeowners to make sure you have working smoke detectors on every level of your home. They give away the devices for free.

Officials said the Memphis Fire Department has installed more than 6,000 smoke alarms through the “Get Alarmed” program since 2012. That is the second-highest of all departments that participate.

The teens who were killed – Sharron, Joy and Aaron Naik – all went to French Camp Academy in Mississippi.

Kari Coudriet, 46, who was housing the teens while their parents were in India for a Missionary trip, also died in the fire.

The cause of what started the fire is still under investigation.

If you would like to donate to the Coudriet family, visit the Memphis Nighthawks Facebook page.

On their page is a link to the GoFundMe account that's set up for the family.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.