Non-profit helping to reduce teen violence running out of money, may have to close

A non-profit group that helps to reduce teenage violence in the City of Memphis is running out of money.
The 901 BLOC Squad told FOX13 it has had to lay off staff to avoid closing its doors.
At crime scenes, counselors from 901 BLOC Squad arrive afterwards to help defuse the situation among angry friends and relatives, especially those who are teenagers.
"We target those youth who are at risk, having been victims of gun violence and or committed gun violence,” said Delvin Lane, the executive director of the organization.
Executives explain how many employees were laid off already, and how much longer they can stay in business – on FOX13 News at 10.
