Non-profit hopes to give site of former historic Mississippi school new life

TAYLOR, Miss. - A non-profit group has big plans for a historic Mississippi school.
Weems Elementary School was an African American school during segregation, but after years of abandonment the school was torn down.
Now, a non-profit group is hoping to give the site new life.
Sammy Woodall, the vice president of Taylor Parks and Recreations, wants to turn the site where the school used to be into a park for kids.
"Oh man I think about a good time. I think about getting them away from cell phones and getting them away from the TV and about them driving by here and wanting to stop and have a good time," said Woodall.
Right now, Taylor Parks and Recreations organizers are working to secure grants to help pay for the project.
They told FOX13 work should begin as early as this spring.
And people in the Taylor community, near Oxford, MS, are looking forward to the new addition.
Martha Shaw, a former student at Weems, said she's excited about the possibilities.
"Now it is a place that our children can come and have fun and just be free and have games," said Shaw.
The park aims to have a pavilion, walking track and a playground.
