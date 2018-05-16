Non-stop flights from Memphis to Cancun coming this summer

Looking to travel abroad?
Vacation Express will launch its summer nonstop weekly service between Memphis International Airport and Cancun International Airport on Saturday, May 19.
Trending stories:
- Mid-South mother fighting for her life, family pleads for your help
- Teens kill mother possum and 4 babies in Snapchat video, police say
- Former teacher charged with filming girls in locker room: "I'm a piece of s***", court records say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The flights will continue through August 4 with flights departing from Memphis on Saturday and returning on Friday. This is apart of a six-night package deal.
“Hundreds of passengers take advantage of Vacation Express’ annual service between Memphis and the popular vacation destination of Cancun,” said Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “This is a great option for vacationing families.”
The schedule is as follows:
Memphis to Cancun
Departs: 8:30 am
Arrives: 11:25 am
Cancun to Memphis
Departs: 5:45 pm
Arrives: 8:55 pm
Flights and vacation packages are offered through vacationexpress.com or by calling 800.309.4717.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}