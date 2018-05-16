  • Non-stop flights from Memphis to Cancun coming this summer

    Looking to travel abroad?

     

    Vacation Express will launch its summer nonstop weekly service between Memphis International Airport and Cancun International Airport on Saturday, May 19.

    The flights will continue through August 4 with flights departing from Memphis on Saturday and returning on Friday. This is apart of a six-night package deal. 

     

    “Hundreds of passengers take advantage of Vacation Express’ annual service between Memphis and the popular vacation destination of Cancun,” said Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “This is a great option for vacationing families.”

     

    The schedule is as follows:
    Memphis to Cancun
    Departs:     8:30 am
    Arrives:       11:25 am

    Cancun to Memphis
    Departs:      5:45 pm
    Arrives:       8:55 pm 
    Flights and vacation packages are offered through vacationexpress.com or by calling 800.309.4717.

