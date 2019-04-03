Non-stop flights from Memphis to Cancun return this summer

Looking to get away this summer?
Vacation Express will launch its summer nonstop weekly service between Memphis International Airport and Cancun International Airport on Monday, May 20.
The flight will depart on Saturdays from May 25-July 27, allowing passengers to enjoy six-night vacation packages at a variety of Cancun resorts.
The weekly flight to Cancun will be operated by VivaAerobus and will feature 180-seat Airbus 320 aircraft.
“Vacation Express’ annual service between Memphis and Cancun remains a popular choice for our leisure travelers,” said Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “This adds another terrific option for summer vacationers.”
