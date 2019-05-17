0 Nonprofit provides mobility resources for six-year-old boy,

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Six-year-old Isaiah Dickens and his mother Jessica Peggs are strapped in and ready to walk all thanks to his new Upsee Mobility Harness.

Little Isaiah has trouble walking on his own.

“As far as why he’s not walking, the doctors don’t know yet,” Peggs said.

“He has a list of multiple disabilities. The main one is going to be seizures.”

His mother said his main means of transportation is a wheelchair or stroller.

The Upsee doesn’t confine him to a chair.

“He really likes to enjoy being around his peers, moving with his peers and due to his limited mobility, that’s kind of a little hard for him to do as far as getting down and being interactive with them,” Peggs explained.

Peggs applied for the $700 harness through her insurance and was denied.

Her prayers were answered after receiving help from My Town Miracles.

The non-profit provides financial assistance and resources to families in need.

“When we reached out not even a week later, a few days later Mr. Artiles reached out to us,” Peggs said.

“We exist and elevate children out of insecurity and instability, so they can experience Christ love through compassion and so this example of Isaiah is exactly what we are designed to do be able to do,” Executive Director Brandon Artiles said.

Peggs said the Upsee is truly miracle.

“I’ve seen a tremendous change as far as him being comfortable in walking and him enjoying walking,” Peggs said.

“It’s hard for me to hold him and for me to get him to walk. So, this is just freeing up my hands where we can walk together.”

Little Isaiah is one of several children planning to participate in the Chick-Fil-A Family Picnic.

My Town Miracles is the beneficiary of the proceeds from this year’s picnic.

The event is Saturday at the Liberty Bowl Stadium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grab the family and check it out. There’s a car-pull, three-legged race and much more.

