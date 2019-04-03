0 Nonprofit that helps pay for state IDs was banned from Memphis DMV, founder says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A nonprofit which helps people pay for state IDs said they were banned from the downtown Memphis DMV on Tuesday.

Members of Spread the Vote said their staffer was helping 18 people get their state IDs when allegedly Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert pulled them aside and banned them from the office located at 150 Washington Avenue.

FOX13 reached out Halbert who said she wasn’t familiar with the nonprofit and. asked to talk with its founder. Shortly afterward, Halbert said she asked the staffer to leave her office because she said the group was allegedly soliciting other people in line. Additionally, Halbert said she wasn’t sure if a third party could legally pay for another person’s ID.

Spread the Vote’s founder, Kat Calvin, outlined the experience in a series of tweets Tuesday evening.

I. AM. LIVID. One of our amazing field staffers took 18(!!) people to get IDs today in downtown Memphis and the woman in charge of the DMV KICKED HER OUT! As soon as she heard what we were doing she decided we couldn't get IDs there anymore. She has BANNED US FROM THE DMV. pic.twitter.com/4o9bO8ppXM — kat calvin (@KatCalvinLA) April 2, 2019

A spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security said “There is nothing that prohibits anyone for paying for someone’s ID or driver license.”



County Commissioner Tami Sawyer told the group the Mayors office has stepped in and will allow Spread The Vote to continue getting IDs at this DMV.

“If there is an issue again, the Mayors office will escort us — this all happened because of the public outcry that began last night,” said a spokesperson with Spread the Vote.

Both groups are holding press conferences this afternoon. FOX13's Kirstin Garris will have more on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.

