MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a noose was found at the entrance of a Shelby County Schools building, according to officials.
SCS told FOX13 the noose was found at the Teaching and Learning Academy in front of the 88.5 FM entrance.
SCS and MPD are now investigating the incident.
The district told FOX13 they take any form of threat, harassment or intimidation very seriously. SCS said they believe the incident had 'malicious intent."
Here's the full statement from Shelby County Schools --
On Saturday afternoon, a rope was found outside of the TLA building on the railing in front of the 88.5FM entrance. The incident was reported to MPD because the rope appeared to represent a noose, and an investigation is currently underway by SCS and MPD. The District takes any forms of threat, harassment or intimidation very seriously. In the event this incident is found to have malicious intent, Shelby County Schools is committed to taking immediate action to ensure employee safety.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Father of 7 killed in early morning double shooting, family says
- Former deputy was inside patrol car during DUI arrest, sheriff says
- ‘Young and the Restless’ star Kristoff St. John dies at 52
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}