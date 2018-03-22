North Carolina mom arrested after Facebook video shows baby smoking

RALEIGH, N.C. - A North Carolina mother is in custody after she posted video of her toddler smoking marijuana.
In the video, an adult appears to be handing a joint to a 1-year-old child. Police said the child inhaled the marijuana smoke.
Police said the video may have been recorded as far back as December, but they weren't alerted to it until Wednesday morning.
Within hours, the child's mother, 20-year-old Brianna Lofton, was arrested.
She's being held on charges of child abuse, marijuana possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Trending stories:
- School district cuts one day off school week; students will only go for four days a week
- Memphis mother opens fire on woman in church parking lot
- Brawl at Memphis IHOP breaks out after manager confronts unruly party
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}