  • North Carolina mom arrested after Facebook video shows baby smoking

    Updated:

    RALEIGH, N.C. - A North Carolina mother is in custody after she posted video of her toddler smoking marijuana. 

    In the video, an adult appears to be handing a joint to a 1-year-old child. Police said the child inhaled the marijuana smoke.

    Police said the video may have been recorded as far back as December, but they weren't alerted to it until Wednesday morning. 

    Within hours, the child's mother, 20-year-old Brianna Lofton, was arrested.

    She's being held on charges of child abuse, marijuana possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    North Carolina mom arrested after Facebook video shows baby smoking

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Baby in viral video was smoking marijuana

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis mother opens fire on woman in church parking lot

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Mom arrested after video of smoking baby goes viral

  • Headline Goes Here

    FDA begins push to cut addictive nicotine in cigarettes