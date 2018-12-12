0 North Memphis man claims fake company scammed him out of paycheck worth nearly $3,000

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A North Memphis man wants his hard-earned money. He turned to FOX13 for help after he claims a company scammed him out of a paycheck worth nearly $3,000.

His job was to repackage items for delivery.

Working from home is the just the type of job Terrance Pruitt told FOX13 he needed. Pruitt doesn't have a car, but he does have bills.

He went on a job site, Indeed, and applied for a work-from-home job. Pruitt said the company paid him to inspect items, repackage them and then drop them off at FedEx or the post office.

He did that for a month and expected a pay check of $2,570.

“That is what the website said I had made," said Pruitt.

When it was time to get his pay check, Pruitt said the company blocked him from logging onto its website and dropped the online advertisement.

“That is a lot of money, and I was expecting to pay my light bill and do a little shopping," Pruitt said.

Pruitt told FOX13 the company's name is “Rocket Inspection” and he sent FOX13 this company's information.

FOX13 called Rocket Inspection three different times and the line was always busy. We emailed them to ask about Pruitt's allegations.

"The company is a fake company. It is a scam. It is a work from home scam," said Pruitt.

The Better Business Bureau said it receives complaints about this type of scam during the holidays.

According to BBB, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the merchandise is often been bought with stolen credit cards.

The items that Pruitt repackaged are often re-shipped to an overseas address. According to BBB, any salary checks the victims, like Pruitt, receives can bounce.

At worst, those temporary employees could face charges as an unwitting participant in a crime.

Pruitt said he is still receiving items from the company and has contacted Memphis Police to ask what to do with them.

