North Memphis man indicted for attack, deadly neighborhood shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A North Memphis man was indicted Tuesday on first-degree murder for an attack on four people in March outside of his home.
According to a release from Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich, Tony Evans was indicted on three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
He is being held in the Shelby County Jail.
Investigators said that around 11:45 p.m. on March 31, Evans approached a car in front of his home in the 1500 block of Carpenter Street.
He allegedly hit the driver with a handgun.
When several neighbors came outside to see what was happening, Evans threatened them and began firing shots.
Shamon Worles was hit in the neck and killed as he was trying to get back inside his home.
The driver wasn't hurt, but the rear window of his vehicle was shattered by bullets Evans fired.
