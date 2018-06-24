North Memphis man recovering after being shot overnight

A man is recovering after he was found shot in North Memphis.
It happened in the 700 block of Decatur Street.
The victim was initially taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
The victim told police the suspects wore all black clothing and ran away on foot.
We are working with MPD to learn more, so check back on updates.
