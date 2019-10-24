North Mississippi college placed on lockdown after gun discharges

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - Coahoma Community College was put on lock down after a gun was fired near the student union.
The incident occurred around noon on Thursday, according to an official statement from the campus.
It was reported to the Coahoma Community Department of Safety that an unknown individual discharged a firearm close to the Zee A. Barron Student Union on campus.
Officers were called to the scene.
Luckily, no one was injured.
The scene was secured and the incident is under investigation.
Coahoma Community College released an official statement saying:
Coahoma Community College takes all acts of violence very seriously. Actions of this kind will not be tolerated on the Coahoma Community College campus or satellite location. Any individual that is found guilty of such acts will be subject to disciplinary actions.
The well-being and safety of our students, faculty, staff and campus visitors is paramount. The college makes every effort to maintain an environment that supports a secure and nurturing learning atmosphere.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- One person has died after a shooting in southeast Shelby County, police say
- Maggots allegedly found in SCS high school cafeteria food
- Woman accused of hitting, killing man due in court
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}