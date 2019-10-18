North Mississippi county unveils 'survivor' patrol car to show support for deputy

TUNICA CO., Miss. - The Tunica County Sheriff's Office is sharing its support of one of their own who is also a cancer survivor.
Deputy Earl Dishmon's squad car was painted pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month. He has been with the department for 20 years.
"Mr. D. was diagnosed in August 2016 and underwent surgery in January 2017. Prior to surgery, he received eight rounds of chemotherapy treatments. Following surgery, he received an additional 30 radiation treatments. Today, he is a breast cancer SURVIVOR!" the post said.
The car was made to 'show support for a highly respected and cherished man.'
