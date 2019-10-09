North Mississippi deputies seek suspects after rec center burglary

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. - The Tunica County Sheriff's Office asks for help to identify two suspects who have burglarized The G.W. Recreational Center on more the one occasion.
Deputies consider the suspects armed and dangerous.
One suspect has a gun.
If you have any information about this crime or another crime contact the Tunica County Sheriff's Officers or Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400. Calls are considered anonymous and information leading to an arrest can pay up to $1,000.
