North Mississippi man dies at Regional One after being shot in the head

    OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - A North Mississippi man died after being shot in the head. 

    The shooting happened early Saturday morning in Olive Branch. 

    The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to the shooting in the Bridgetown area. 

    Deputies said they found the victim – identified as Johnathon Kyler True, 20 – suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. 

    Emergency crews rushed True to Regional One in Memphis, where he later died. 

    The investigation is ongoing, and police haven’t released any information about the suspected shooter. 

