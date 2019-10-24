North Mississippi man reportedly shot trying to breakup a fight

BATESVILLE, Miss. - Imagine trying to breakup a fight and getting shot instead.
One man was shot last night in the area of Tubbs Rd. about 10:45 p.m. in Batesville, Mississippi, police said.
Victoria Johnson lives down the street and told FOX13 that two men were fighting over a gun and third man tried to break up the fight. That's when the gun went off.
"It's sad. I don't know what to think is going on. I came down here to make sure nobody was hurt, but apparently somebody was," Johnson said.
Police said the victim was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center and is recovering.
Multiple suspects are being questioned, police said.
This incident is still under investigation.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Maggots allegedly found in SCS high school cafeteria food
- Gunman on the run after shots fired on I-240, police say
- Thieves burglarize more than 30 Memphis storage units
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}