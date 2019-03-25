North Mississippi man wanted in connection with massive dog-fighting ring, deputies say

PANOLA CO., Miss. - Authorities are searching for a north Mississippi man in connection with a massive, multi-state dog fighting ring.
The Panola County Sheriff’s Office spoke only to FOX13 about how the ring was busted and the man who owned the property where the fights took place.
It all came unraveled after someone called police with an anonymous tip.
People from as far away as Alabama came to watch dogfights at the massive ring built near Como. Some of the dogs were even injected with drugs to make them fight harder and longer.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
When deputies arrived at the ring this weekend, most of the estimated 30 people at the dogfight ran away and avoided being detained
Authorities seized four fighting dogs who were bleeding and mangled from the fighting. They also seized several vehicles that had kennels in them.
Investigators are now looking for Scottie Durell Draper, who owns that property. He is wanted on felony dog fighting charges.
There is an active warrant out for his arrest in the area.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}