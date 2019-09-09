0 North Mississippi neighbors plant banana tree in over-sized pothole

DESOTO CO., Miss. - People in one north Mississippi neighborhood are tired of a pothole in their road, so they took extreme measures to draw attention to the problem.

"My neighbor got tired of the pothole, so he put hit a banana tree in it," said BJ Alford, a resident in the Hernando neighborhood.

Alford told us after his neighbor planted the tree in the pothole, he felt it needed a festive touch – so he added Christmas lights.

"I was thinking it needed something else. So, we added lights to it. Nobody was doing anything about it, so we decided to give it a use."

The tree stood in the pothole with Christmas lights starting at about 10:00 Saturday night until 7:00 Sunday evening. Kitty Moore drove by it multiple times and loved the idea.

"I think it draws attention to the fact that there's a huge hole there and no one wants to run their car over it and ruin a tire," Moore said.

Alford told us that someone from the neighborhood association came by and removed the banana tree from the pothole Sunday evening. Now he thinks he might get fined for it.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

"I think the homeowners' association doesn't like it, but if it gets fixed it's worth it," Alford said.

He also told us his neighbor only put the tree out there to draw awareness to the pothole.

Mayor Tom Ferguson told us there are improvements planned for the street where the banana tree was planted.

Alford said if the hole isn't fixed soon, he and his neighbor are going to plant daisies in the pothole.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.