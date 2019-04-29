0 North Mississippi school district expanding summer food program to feed thousands of students

COAHOMA CO., Miss. - More than 30 percent of the population in Coahoma County lives below the poverty line.

So, a local school program is working to make sure every student gets a meal during the summer when schools are out of session.

They want to expand the program to make sure no child goes hungry during their summer break.

District officials are looking to add 40,000 more meals for students this year between the ages of 0 and 18. They still need a few more places to set up – or “feed sites.”

Edie Johnson has been coordinating the Summer Feed Program for Coahoma County Schools for 32 years. She said last year the program produced more than 60,000 meals.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“Well it is so important in this community because it is a rural area and we have a lot of welfare and we have a lot of parents that are still working,” Johnson said.

This year, the USDA-backed program in Coahoma County has grown from 13 feed sites to 23 and they would like to have as many as 30.

“We close that gap from school to summer and summer to school trying to keep the students healthy. So, if they are interested in applying they need to contact us immediately,” said Johnson.

Last year they fed students in need more than 60,000 meals. This summer, they are looking to push that to 100,000.

“Well, that means that we cover a lot of ground in Coahoma County. We can cover a lot of territory and feed a lot of children some delicious meals,” Johnson said.

Those summer feed sites will be serving students both breakfast and lunch.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.