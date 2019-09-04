North Mississippi teacher wins big award for working with children that have disabilities

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. - A Lafayette County elementary school teacher, Whitney Drewery, was awarded the 2018's Mississippi Teacher of the year.
She's one of 45 teachers in the county to win the California Casualty Award for her dedication to working with children that have disabilities.
She focuses on children in Kindergarten to 6th grade.
Drewery even calls her students her kids. The award-winning teacher explained, "When I see them, I see happy hearts. When they learn something, the praise is unreal… They have kindness and goodness in the world that everybody needs to show."
The Mississippi teacher also said she admires them for their struggles and achievements.
"If my children can come to school with the struggles that they have, they can come with a smile on their face, then they deserve to have teachers that come to school with the same smile on their face."
Whitney told FOX13 she was a science teacher until an autistic child caught her heart.
"I had a student with autism that entered my room, it was amazing to just watch his mind tick… because of him I wanted to be around other students with disabilities."
