North Mississippi town looking to make $300,000 in cuts to 2020 budget

HERNANDO, Miss. - Officials in Hernando are looking to make $300,000 worth of cuts to its 2020 budget.
Mayor Tom Fergusson told us the city's tight budget might be a result of lack of federal funding for road projectS around town.
Jim Seay of Hernando told us the city needed to stay on top of the roads. "It will get to a point where the traffic will be a real problem because most of these folks are going to work at the same time," Seay said.
The mayor said the cuts will come from all departments, including the Hernando Police, Hernando Fire, administration, parks, planning and the Hernando court system.
Don Clanton of Hernando told me he commends city leaders for making cuts.
"They are maintaining the integrity of the economy. They are not being foolish if they need to balance a budget." Clanton further explained, "They are going to balance the budget."
The city has until September 15 to balance the budget.
Mayor Fergusson told us that asking any department head to scale things back is unpopular - but he is certain it will get done.
