0 North Mississippi woman accused of shooting her own sister

BATESVILLE, Miss. - A Batesville woman is accused of shooting her own sister.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the local Walmart just off I-55 around 6 p.m. Thursday night.

According to police, two sisters got into a fight and one of them pulled out a gun and allegedly started shooting the other's.

""Sisters need to be loving each other they don't need to be fighting each other the world is already crazy enough without sisters doing sister is wrong," said Charlotte Welch.

Charlotte Welch, who shops at the Walmart regularly, told FOX13 at that time of night the store is always busy.

"My fear is that somebody would end up getting hurt if there were more people around and everything."

Police are not releasing the name of the woman who allegedly shot her sister.

They are also not releasing the charges she is facing.

FOX13 has confirmed that the woman was booked in the Panola County Jail.

Charlotte Welch is just hoping and praying the sisters will heal their differences.

"Eventually they will. They just gotta believe in God."

A Walmart manager told FOX13 off camera that she commended the Batesville Police Department for quickly getting to the scene following the shooting.

Batesville Police Chief Jimmy McCloud told FOX13 the violence will not be tolerated and anyone who fires a shot in Batesville will be arrested and charged.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.