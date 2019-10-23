0 Northern Mississippi town sees crime drop after cameras installed

TUNICA, Miss. - One northern Mississippi community has seen a drop in crime after more than a half dozen SkyCop cameras were installed.

The town of Tunica, Mississippi started SkyCop cameras earlier this year after a rash of car break-ins. Cameras were also installed just to have a presence on busy streets.

The town spent about $45,000 on the cameras.

The mayor and residents in the community told us they believe the cameras have been a success and feel safer.

Shakari McDale lives down the street from one of the newly installed cameras and told us when the sun goes down it makes all the difference.

“I think it makes me feel safe when I am walking my dog at night,” McDale said. “It feels good to know that somebody is watching or if something were to happen it would be caught on camera.”

We told you back in June, Tunica was getting 11 SkyCop cameras and the majority are now up and running.

Mayor Chuck Cariker told us the cameras were placed on some of the busiest streets in town, which has helped slow down drivers.

“It has been a big deterrent from the flashing blue lights,” Cariker said. “They have let people know that someone is looking.”

Seven cameras have gone up, and they still have four more to put up.

The rest of the SkyCop cameras are going to be installed along highway 61 because that is the busiest part of town.

The mayor also told us in the very near future with the new cameras, police officers in Tunica will be able to log onto any camera in town with a computer in their patrol car.

