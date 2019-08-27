Notable 1968 Memphis sanitation worker Baxter Leach dies from blood cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A historic member of the 1968 sanitation worker strike has died. Baxter Leach was known around the world for influencing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to come to Memphis.
Leach was also a leader of the "I AM A MAN" movement during the 1960s in Memphis. His daughter told us he was one of the 68 strikers that participated in the historic sanitation workers strike.
Family members said Leach died from blood cancer at the age of 79.
Relatives were told around 8:00 Tuesday morning about his death.
"I'm hurt… we expected it but I didn't expect it today. It's different to lose my father," said daughter Enkia Leach. "I'll never forget him."
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland released a statement concerning his death.
Getting to know the 1968 sanitation workers and their families has been an honor. My heart is heavy after learning of the passing of Baxter Leach. He was a great man whose courageous actions made Memphis better. On behalf of a grateful city, we send condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/gK1dA1RB4x— Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) August 27, 2019
