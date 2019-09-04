0 NRA responds to Walmart pulling handguns and rifle ammunition off the shelves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Walmart officials believe pulling handguns and rifle ammunition off the shelves will bring its market share of ammunition down from around 20% to as low as 6% - 9%.

Moms demand action believe this decision along with chage to open carry access inside stores will make a difference on gun violence and safety in stores.

Jerri Green from Moms Demand Action explained, "When we're shopping for milk or school supplies or shoes for our kids, someone had a handgun on their back that makes us feel unsafe, so we are glad they are making changes to open carry, ammunition and other gun sales so we can move forward the status quo."

However, ammunition can be found almost anywhere, including online.

"There's always concern that the wrong people will get their hands on guns and ammunition and that's why we won't end this work here with Walmart - it doesn't stop here."

The National Rifle Association told FOX13:

"The strongest defense of freedom has always been our free-market economy. It is shameful to see Walmart succumb to the pressure of the anti-gun elites. Lines at Walmart will soon be replaced by lines at other retailers who are more supportive of America's fundamental freedoms. The truth is Walmart's actions today will not make us any safer. Rather than place the blame on the criminal, Walmart has chosen to victimize law-abiding Americans. Our leaders must be willing to approach the problems of crime, violence and mental health with sincerity and honesty."

"Unless they have security at the door or metal detectors it's not going to make a difference," said Chreston Matthews, gun owner. "I feel like we all need ammunition for all the things that are going on."

Small businesses like Dabbs Guns and Pawn Shop in Southaven, MS say Walmart's decision will have a ripple effect on its bottom line. Managers expect to see an increase in ammunition sales by the end of this year.

