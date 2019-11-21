  • Number of guns stolen out of vehicles has decreased

    By: Greg Coy

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The number of weapons stolen out of cars and vehicles have started to drop.

    More than 1,200 firearms have been stolen out of cars in the past two years, according to MPD.

    But that number has dropped significantly.

    Related: More than 2,200 guns reported stolen in Memphis in 2018, data shows

    From January to November 960 guns were stolen out of vehicles. 

    One reason why the number has dropped is because Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings demanded responsible gun owners secure their weapons when left in their vehicles.

    Below is data from the past 6 years for the number of guns stole from vehicles.

    2013 358
    2014 459
    2015 585
    2016 816
    2017 1214
    2018 1273
    2019 960 (ytd 11/19)

     

    Director Rallings said he will try for a second time to have state law makers in Nashville pass a bill to fine gun owners who leave their weapons unsecured, and they got stolen. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories