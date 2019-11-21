Number of guns stolen out of vehicles has decreased

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The number of weapons stolen out of cars and vehicles have started to drop.
More than 1,200 firearms have been stolen out of cars in the past two years, according to MPD.
But that number has dropped significantly.
Related: More than 2,200 guns reported stolen in Memphis in 2018, data shows
From January to November 960 guns were stolen out of vehicles.
One reason why the number has dropped is because Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings demanded responsible gun owners secure their weapons when left in their vehicles.
Below is data from the past 6 years for the number of guns stole from vehicles.
|2013
|358
|2014
|459
|2015
|585
|2016
|816
|2017
|1214
|2018
|1273
|2019
|960 (ytd 11/19)
Director Rallings said he will try for a second time to have state law makers in Nashville pass a bill to fine gun owners who leave their weapons unsecured, and they got stolen.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- James Wiseman suspended for a dozen games, U of M releases statement
- 'Please pray for me': Friend of Curtis Watson shares personal letter written from inside cell
- Studio exec suggested Julia Roberts play Harriet Tubman
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}