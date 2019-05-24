0 Number of homeless students in Shelby County on the rise

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - There are nearly 2,000 homeless students in Shelby County.

And that number is significantly higher than it was a year ago. Roughly 600 more students in 2019 have been identified at Shelby County Schools in 2019 – 1,940 to be exact.

Last year, there were 1,352.

“We get calls from moms looking for a place to say. That they’ve been kicked out of their homes with nowhere to go,” said Dennis Rutledge, the Assistant Director of the Calvary Rescue Mission.

Rutledge was shocked to hear the increase.

SCS identifies a homeless student as one who is sleeping in cars, or a child without a consistent place to rest each night.

“A lot of times, they find housing with relatives with other friends and they move from one house to another,” Rutledge said.

SCS said they've brought on homelessness specialists to help support students throughout the school year.

Red flags include drops in attendance, behavior changes and shifts in hygiene patterns.

At Calvary Rescue Mission, only men over 21-years-old are able to stay.

Rutledge said it's a tough call -- especially with so many students in need.

“The problem with minors is that you need parental consent. Putting them into a facility with men and without a parent is not a good situation to put them in,” he said.

If you’re looking to help a student that may be in need, call (901) 416-5300 or email SCSHELP@SCSK12.org.

