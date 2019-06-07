0 Number of homeless veterans increasing steadily in Mid-South, data shows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - National numbers from the Department of Housing and Urban Development show Mississippi’s homeless veteran population increased more than any other state last year.

Leaders at veteran homeless shelters in Memphis told FOX13 the issue of homeless veterans continues to be a tough challenge.

45 people added to the number of homeless veterans in Mississippi and caused a 79% increase.

While having the biggest increase, Mississippi’s homeless veteran number is one of the lowest with 102.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Alpha Omega Veteran Services in Memphis is just one of many places that is dedicated to giving veterans a place to call home.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has released numbers to show how states fare with homeless veterans.

Numbers from HUD shows between 2017 and 2018 the number of homeless veterans in Mississippi increased more than any other state.

Cordell Walker is the executive director of Alpha Omega.

"Finding those individuals and letting them know that there are services available,” Walker said.

Walker said Alpha Omega services veterans from Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Stats FOX13’s Jeremy Pierre found show more than 700 veterans in Tennessee are homeless.

The number is a lot lower in Arkansas with 251.

Walker said because of more people going to the military, more resources will hopefully become available to help veterans.

"A lot of times they don't seek help, they are very proud individuals. They are heroes, they for the nation," said Walker.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.