Number of SCS schools that tested positive for lead increases to 24

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two dozen Shelby County schools tested positive for traces of lead.
Originally a statement was sent to FOX13 which said, routine testing was performed and 10 out of 165 locations had results 1% above the EPA threshold in one or more specific fountains.
However, new documents show that the number has grown to 24 and includes faucets in the kitchen.
Below is the list of those 24 schools and the device where the lead was found
|B.T. Washington High School
|Cooler
|Berclair Elementary
|Cooler
|Central High School
|Kitchen sink
|Charjean Elementary
|Kitchen sink
|Chickasaw Elementary
|Bubbler
|Double Tree Elementary
|Bubbler & Cooler
|Douglas (pre-k)
|Kitchen sink
|Douglas Elementary/Middle
|Pot filler & kitchen sink
|Egypt Elementary
|Pot filler
|Gardenview Elementary
|Bubbler
|Havenview Middle
|Kitchen sink
|Idlewild Elementary
|Kitchen sink & cooler
|Keystone Elementary
|Pot filler
|Kingsbury Elementary
|Bubbler
|Kingsbury Vocational
|Kitchen sink & cooler
|Raleigh Egypt High
|Bubbler
|Ridgeway Middle
|Ice machine
|Sheffield High
|Bubbler
|South Park Elementary
|Cooler
|Treadwell Middle
|Bubbler
|Westside Elementary
|Pot filler
|Whitehaven Elementary STEM School
|Bubbler
|Whitehaven High
|Cooler
|Wooddale High
|Bubbler
The results come less than a year after a Tennessee law went into effect requiring schools test drinking water for lead. This only applies to schools built before 1998.
"If results are greater than 15 parts per billion (ppb) but less than 20 ppb, the school shall conduct testing on an annual basis until retesting confirms the level is less than 15 ppb," the American Academy of Pediatrics said.
Shelby Co. Schools released a statement saying in part:
Even though most of the affected fountains are not frequently used, as part of the District’s proactive and precautionary process, these fountains were all shut off and immediately removed from use, and they do not have any effect on any other fountains or water sources in the building. Parents at affected schools have been notified. SCS is following all of the proper procedures to safely remove these fountains from use and keep our children safe.
The schools listed are:
- Booker T. Washington High School
- Central High School
- Charjean Elementary School
- Chickasaw Middle School
- Double Tree Elementary School
- Gardenview Elementary School
- Havenview Middle School
- Sheffield High School
- Whitehaven Elementary School
- Whitehaven High School
Back in 2017, FOX13 reported MLGW was replacing lead pipes in daycares across the city.
FOX13 found 790 homes have been tested since we started asking questions. 12 tested above the EPA safe limit.
The full investigation is available here.
