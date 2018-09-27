0 Number of sexual violence cases has increased across Shelby Co., officials say

The Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh has a lot of people speaking out about the Me Too Movement.

The Shelby County deputy director of the Crime Victims Center and Rape Crisis Center said there has been an increase in the number of sexual violence cases in the county.

She said sometimes victims of sexual assault are too embarrassed to speak up.

FOX13 spoke with a woman who spoke out for the first time about her daughter who was sexually assaulted.

We’re not going to say the mother’s name in order to protect her daughter’s identity.

“It’s tough because you don’t want to think about what happened about that man doing those things to you and now here you go have to express your feelings,” she said.

The deputy administrator of the Crime Victims Center and Rape Crisis Center is seeing an uptick in victims who have been sexually assaulted in Shelby County.

“I think what we’re seeing now a lot of people coming forward about their own experiences, they’re finding hopefully some validation in the fact that so many other people had similar experiences,” she said.

The mother has been following the Supreme Court Confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh. She wants victims to know that they don’t have to walk in fear.

“If you feel if you go deep down in your soul and know it’s not you, it’s not your fault it will be easier, It will be much easier for you to speak up, much easier. I’m going through that right now,” she said.

Bromley said sometimes it takes women years to speak out because they’re afraid of the criticism. She wants women to know that it’s never too late.

“So, you have the option to report to law-enforcement. If you don’t want to report to law enforcement, you could come for a civil order of protection. If you don’t want to do anything with the system at all you could still come for counseling and advocacy services.

“If there’s anyone out there who knows whom going through this, help them, be a support,” said that mother.

If you want to learn more about that advocacy group, click this link or call (901) 222-3950.

