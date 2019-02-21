  • Number of victims in Covington shooting increases

    Updated:

    Four people are recovering after shots rang out in Covington. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    FOX13 originally reported the shooting happened on North College Street, just off of Highway 51 and three people were hurt. 

    The number of victims has grown to four. Three victims were on scene when officers arrived. Another had already left for help. 

    Everyone who was hurt is expected to be ok.

    Officers found more than 25 shell casings on the ground. They are from an automatic handgun and an automatic rifle. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories