Number of victims in Covington shooting increases

Four people are recovering after shots rang out in Covington.
FOX13 originally reported the shooting happened on North College Street, just off of Highway 51 and three people were hurt.
The number of victims has grown to four. Three victims were on scene when officers arrived. Another had already left for help.
Everyone who was hurt is expected to be ok.
Officers found more than 25 shell casings on the ground. They are from an automatic handgun and an automatic rifle.
