0 Nurse killed by fleeing suspects who crashed into her during Mississippi police chase

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - A field nurse who traveling between patients was killed when fleeing fugitives crashed into her vehicle in northern Mississippi.

Two Florida women are facing a list of charges after causing a deadly wreck. Law enforcement told FOX13 it could take days to figure out the full list of charges, since the women allegedly led authorities on a chase through several counties.

Tae’ona Edmondson, of Cape Coral, Fla. and Tanairy D. Portal, of Miami, Fla., are the suspects.

Lisa Gay, a field nurse who was making her rounds in the area, was killed when the suspects crashed into her car in Marshall County. The 51-year-old took care of 20 patients.

Her coworkers at Baptist Home Care & Hospice in Batesville were devastated to hear about her death.

“She was just doing her job as she did every day, and this tragic occurrence happened,” Lee Gentry, Lisa’s boss, told FOX13 “We are all just saddened and shocked.”

Gentry said the nurses at Baptist Home Care & Hospice have been hit hard by the loss, and they have chaplains on standby in case they are needed for counseling. They are also offering support to the patients.

“Any patients who may need any extra grief support or counseling… to help them get through this time because it is hard to lose somebody you are that close to.

Coworkers said Gay was the kind of nurse who traveled to multiple counties. She loved her job and would go anywhere to help anyone in their home. She aimed to help patients recover and get back on their feet following surgery.

Patients who knew her are shattered.

“They are just so deeply saddened by the loss of her because you do become part of their families when you take care of them in their home,” Gentry explained.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.