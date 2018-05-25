Nurse practitioner wrote hundreds of fraudulent prescriptions after being fired, MPD says

FOX13 is digging into the charges the nurse practitioner is facing and will have live updates throughout GMM.
A nurse practitioner is charged with writing hundreds of prescriptions after she had been fired.
Kathryn Russell was fired from Consolidated Health Services of Memphis on Feb 12, 2018 as a nurse practitioner, MPD says. One doctor kept receiving pharmacy calls to verify prescriptions written by Russell, even after she no longer worked there, court records showed.
Police went on to say, she is accused of writing 300 fraudulent prescriptions from Feb. to April 2018. About 40 were on her former employer's prescription pads.
Detectives reviewed her prescription history and there were several names she 'didn't remember,' and she did not have patient files on them, the arrest affidavit detailed.
Officers also went to the address she listed as her 'practice.' They didn't find any examining rooms or medical equipment that must be present for a functioning clinic.
