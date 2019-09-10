0 Nurse sues Baptist Memorial Hospital after patient allegedly punched her in the neck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Baptist Memorial Hospital is being sued by a nurse who claims they didn’t protect her from a violent patient last summer.

The patient’s name is Angelos Washington, arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder in Memphis last week.

The mention of Washington’s name makes the health care professionals cringe. A nurse named Bobby Stewart worked as a contractor for Baptist Memorial Hospital.

She claims the hospital never warned her that Washington had the potential to become violent when she went to examine him.

Washington is the same man who told Memphis detective “I did what I had to do” when they confronted him about murder.

A shooting last Wednesday at a hotel left some victims shot in the back and another woman dead.

Police caught Washington as he tried to escape in his wheelchair.

“I was heartbroken, and it just brought back fear,” Stewart said.

Stewart, a family nurse practitioner, has a good reason to fear Washington. She said he assaulted her in July 2018 while she worked as a contract health car professional at Baptist East Hospital.

She said Washington wanted a doctor to examine him, not Stewart.

“Then he said ‘f’ you ‘b’ and see I see a fist coming in my face.”

Stewart said Washington broke her hand and a second punch fractured her neck.

She filed a lawsuit against Baptist Memorial Hospital claiming it violated policy by not warning her about Washington or putting him in a room for patients prone to violence.

Sadler Bailey with Bailey and Greer PLLC told FOXX13, “This should not have happened and would not have happened if Baptist had simply followed their own rules.”

Baptist Memorial emailed a statement that said:

“We empathize with the concerns Ms. Stewart has raised, however for obvious reasons, we do not comment on pending litigation. We are firmly committed to protecting all team members, patients and visitors to our facilities.”

Washington attacked another health care professional at another hospital almost two months after assaulting Stewart.

