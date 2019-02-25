  • NWS confirms tornado hit Mid-South

    The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit the Mid-South during Saturday's strong storms.

    According to the NWS, the tornado moved through Alcorn County and Burnsville. It was an EF2 storm with winds near 115 miles per hour.

    "No injuries reported, with a number of homes damaged significantly. The tornado began in southeastern Alcorn County; just north of Jacinto Community tracking northeast at approximately 8 miles just northeast of Burnsville," The NWS said. 

