O'Reilly Auto Parts to bring new distribution center and hundreds of jobs to Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Mississippi - O'Reilly Auto Parts is bringing a new distribution center and hundreds of jobs to Horn Lake.
The new center, which is expected to create 380 jobs, will be located in the DeSoto 55 Logistics Center.
"This announcement marks approximately 1,300 new jobs announced through state-assisted projects this year for the citizens of DeSoto County," Gov. Phil Bryant said in a press release. "I appreciate the O'Reilly team for placing their confidence in our workforce by bringing so many new jobs to DeSoto County, and I wish the company many years of success at its new Horn Lake location."
O'Reilly purchased a 580,000 square-foot facility from Core5 Industrial in February and plans to retrofit the existing structure.
The Governor's office said the City of Horn Lake is providing assistance in the form of property tax exemptions. The Mississippi Development Authority will also provide assistance for equipment installation and workforce training.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}